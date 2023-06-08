Filipino nurse creates AI-based app for cognitive decline tracking, secures Top 15 spot in Purehealth’s Trailblazers

In a remarkable display of dedication and innovation, Michael Dave, a charge nurse at Al Niyadat Healthcare Center, has recently made waves by securing a spot in the top 15 of Purehealth’s prestigious TrailBlazer Competition.

His groundbreaking creation, an AI-powered smartphone app designed to track cognitive decline among the elderly, has garnered attention and praise for its potential to revolutionize elderly care.

Inspired by Personal Experience

For Michael, the inspiration behind his app stems from personal experience. Having been raised by his grandmother, Lola Ana, during his childhood, he witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease.

The gradual loss of Lola Ana’s memory and awareness deeply impacted Michael, spurring him to find a solution to address cognitive decline among the elderly population.

“All was well until she developed cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. It started slow. Barely noticeable that from a tiny loss of thought to completely forgetting everyone around her. I know many of you have the same experience – seeing parents, and grandparents, drifting away from reality. I told myself, that someday, I will find a way to address cognitive decline,” said Dave.

A Vision to Enhance Elderly Lives

Michael’s extensive experience as a home care nurse in the UAE served as the foundation for his innovative concept. Having cared for elderly individuals with multiple chronic diseases, he noticed the significant challenges they faced, particularly during periods of isolation and idleness.

Recognizing the importance of mental exercise in combating cognitive decline, Michael envisioned an AI-powered mobile app that would provide cognitive stimulation for seniors.

“I got to see firsthand the difficulties they encountered, that in combination with multiple chronic diseases such as HPN, DM, and CKD, elderly people are most of the time left in their room, waiting for something to do, waiting for someone to visit them, and sadly sometimes none,” said Dave.

The AI-Powered Mobile App

The mobile app offers elderly individuals the ability to access their accounts and engage in cooperative or competitive gameplay.

Seniors can pair up with other patients or compete against them to complete levels more quickly.

The app features a colorful and interactive interface designed to capture the interest of users, with a leaderboard allowing patients to track their progress and compare scores.

Early Detection through AI Analysis

Crucially, the app employs AI technology to automatically analyze users’ results and detect early signs of cognitive decline. By combining the expertise of neurologists, psychiatrists, and AI algorithms, the app aims to identify potential cognitive decline symptoms at an early stage, facilitating timely intervention and care.

A Trailblazer Among Peers

Securing a place in the top 15 of Purehealth’s TrailBlazer Competition is an extraordinary accomplishment for Michael Dave, considering that over 2,000 submissions were received from some of the brightest minds within the organization.

As the lone Filipino nurse among managers, directors, and vice presidents, Michael’s achievement highlights the immense talent and potential of Filipino professionals in the healthcare field.

Reflecting on his achievement, Michael expressed his gratitude, saying, “Being the lone Filipino nurse shoulder-to-shoulder among managers, directors, and vice presidents felt like a fantastic accomplishment to me.” He added, “We, Pinoys, can make it into the big stage.”

Previous Accomplishments and Ongoing Education

Michael’s success in the TrailBlazer Competition is not his first notable accomplishment.

As a dedicated healthcare professional, he has made significant contributions to process improvement, JCI accreditation preparations, and other projects.

Additionally, he holds an MBA and is currently working on his Master’s thesis, which focuses on the mental health of healthcare professionals. Michael’s commitment to continuous learning and professional growth has led him to share his knowledge as a guest speaker and deliver CME-accredited lectures.

Message to Fellow Filipinos in the Middle East

To aspiring Filipino professionals seeking to share their talents in the Middle East, Michael offers a message of perseverance and continuous learning.

He emphasizes the importance of sticking to one’s passion and surrounding oneself with a supportive network of like-minded individuals. Michael believes that great achievements are not attained overnight but are the result of resilience and unwavering dedication.

“You must stick to your passion, into things you love the most. Surround yourself with a diverse network of people with common interests, those people who support you and believe in you. Your duty as a leader is to protect the welfare of your subordinates, and create a positive work environment, then KPI, revenues, etc will surely soar.

I want to share a straightforward message with all young leaders, dreamers, and believers that dreams do come true, that “Kaya ng Pinoy”, that we can make it into the big stage, and that your perseverance will eventually pay off, one way or another, in God’s perfect time,” said Dave.