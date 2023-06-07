RTA features latest, sustainable projects in Spain public transport summit

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has featured its latest public transport and sustainable initiatives about self-driving transport and smart technology-driven services during the 64th UITP Global Public Transport Summit held in Barcelona, Spain.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the RTA noted its stand in the event showcasing projects such as the Digital Twinning of Railways in Dubai Metro, Aerial Taxi project, Yandex experience with Talabat, nol Pay app, and S’hail Smart app among others.

“Dubai Government has invested more than €37 billion (AED146 billion) in upgrading the infrastructure of roads and public transport networks over the past 18 years to ensure smooth and sustainable transport for Dubai’s residents and visitors. Dubai’s integrated public transport modes form the backbone of people’s mobility around Dubai. The network succeeded in leveraging the proportion of public and shared transport from 6 percent in 2006 to as much as 19.4 percent in 2022, and the plan is to push it further to 25 percent by 2030,” Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said during his speech in the opening session of the summit.

Moreover, Al Tayer emphasized Dubai’s commitment to boosting sustainable and innovative transport across all public and shared transport means.

“Dubai has ambitious plans aligned with the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, particularly carbon emissions, and the objectives of the forthcoming Conference of the Parties (COP28), to be hosted by the UAE this year. Our pledge to sustainable mobility is also illustrated by the Dubai Urban 2040 Plan. This people-centric strategy is built on a host of key pillars namely the integration of land use, transport planning, the use of sustainable transportation means and the 20-minute city concept,” he added.

Further, Al Tayer bared that “innovative mobility” is another key area where RTA eyes to pioneer in the field of self-driving transport. This included trials of various autonomous vehicles, aerial taxis, and marine transport modes.

Notably the RTA has made “significant progress” with driverless modes, primarily through the Dubai Metro’s driverless operations. By the end of this year, RTA will also introduce the Cruise autonomous vehicles to provide taxi and e-hail ride services.

The summit was participated by 1,900 delegates from 100 countries. About 300 speakers delivered speeches in 85 discussion panels that discussed the latest ideas and visions about urban and sustainable mobility.