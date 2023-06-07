Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino Haj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines

The first batch of Filipino pilgrims arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on June 3, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a statement released on Tuesday, the DFA said the group was composed of around 292 men and women who arrived on a Philippine Airlines flight.

The pilgrims were welcomed by officials from the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Consulate General led by Chargé d’Affaires Rommel Romato and Consul General Edgar Tomas Auxilian. They were joined by Office of Hajj Attaché Officer-in-Charge Omar Mandia.

“Millions of pilgrims, including those from the Philippines, will benefit from innovations such as automation of Hajj services and the Makkah Route initiative among others,” Romato said as he also expressed appreciation to the Saudi Government for their initiatives to enhance the experience of pilgrims visiting the Two Holy Mosques.

The “Makkah Route” initiative enables pilgrims to complete Saudi immigration procedures at their country of origin before departing for Saudi Arabia. The Philippines is yet to be included in the program.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Missions in Saudi Arabia, with support from the DFA, have deployed Hajj assistance teams to help ensure the safety and security of Filipino pilgrims while in the Kingdom.

Over 7,200 Filipino pilgrims are joining this year’s hajj as per the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, the government agency that supersizes Philippine Haj delegations.

