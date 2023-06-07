Court rejects De Lima’s petition for bail 

The Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 256 has denied the petition for bail for former Senator Leila De Lima.

This means that De Lima will remain in detention over her drug-related charges. She will remain in her detention even after acquittals from two Muntinlupa courts.

“Sad to inform you that the Court denied Sen. Leila’s Bail application. Please wait for our official statement on the matter,” De Lima’s lawyer Boni Tacardon said in a statement to reporters.

The bail petition is in connection with De Lima’s drug case pending before Muntinlupa RTC Br. 256 involving Bilibid convicts who accused her of running the illegal drug trade in New Bilibid Prison.

De Lima had denied the claim and questioned the credibility of the witnesses presented by the government.

The denial of her bail petition means De Lima would have to go through the proceedings of her remaining case.

She can attain freedom either through demurrer to evidence or when the court acquits her.