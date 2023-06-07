Celebrating World Food Safety Day with McDonald’s UAE: Your Safety and Well-being Matters

On this World Food Safety Day, McDonald’s UAE proudly showcases its unwavering dedication to food safety and the well-being of its customers, including the vibrant Filipino community. With a strong commitment to transparency, high-quality ingredients, and stringent processes, McDonald’s UAE has become a trusted leader in the industry, cherished by Filipinos across the UAE.

At the heart of McDonald’s UAE’s operations lies its ongoing commitment to provide safe and enjoyable dining experiences. From sourcing the ingredients to their storage, preparation, and delivery, McDonald’s UAE leaves no stone unturned when it comes to food safety.

Transparency and Quality Ingredients

McDonald’s UAE firmly believes in transparency and honesty. The brand takes immense pride in its sourcing process, ensuring the highest quality of halal beef and chicken products, fresh produce, and more. Filipinos in the UAE can trust that their favorite McDonald’s meals are made with top-notch ingredients, carefully selected and sourced from trusted suppliers.

Rigorous Safety Measures

Safety is a top priority at McDonald’s UAE. Ingredients are stored separately in dedicated fridge and freezer allocations, guaranteeing their integrity. Every employee undergoes a comprehensive sanitization process before handling any ingredients, ensuring a hygienic environment. The staff follows strict hygiene practices, including the use of dedicated gloves for different types of ingredients, ensuring utmost care and cleanliness.

Enhancing Nutrition

McDonald’s UAE continually strives to enhance the nutritional value of its offerings. The cooking oil used in all restaurants is made from a unique blend of sunflower and canola, reducing saturated fat content by 80%. This is checked and changed regularly through the day to ensure quality when cooking. Further to this, the meat products are also stringently monitored during the preparation process to ensure completely cooked through delicious meals, every time. This provides better nutritional value to McDonald’s favorites without compromising taste, resulting in Filipinos in the UAE enjoying their beloved McDonald’s meals with the assurance that their well-being is a priority.

Empowering Through Knowledge

McDonald’s UAE believes in empowering its customers through knowledge. Their interactive digital platform, “Your Right To Know,” invites individuals to ask questions about products and the brand. By sharing these questions and answers with the wider community, McDonald’s UAE fosters trust, transparency, and open communication with its customers, including the vibrant Filipino community.

For more information, you can visit: www.yourrighttoknow.com