VP Sara Duterte recognized Leni Robredo for institutional support for OVP 

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has recognized former Vice President Leni Robredo for her institutional support to the office of the Vice President.

Duterte recognized Robredo during the “Pasidungog,” an OVP thanksgiving event for its partners who played a “significant impact in expanding the scope and enriching the socioeconomic programs”

Robredo was not present to receive the award but Angat Buhay Executive Director Raphael Magno received the plaque on her behalf.

Duterte also handed out 432 recognition awards to local and private entities for their contribution to OVP programs.

“We are here because of our shared aspiration for our fellow Filipinos — especially those who have been pushed against the wall by poverty and the cycle of violence that comes with it,” Duterte said.

“We are here because of our mutual trust and respect — and our shared sense of collective responsibility to ensure the overall welfare of our people,” she added.