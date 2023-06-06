UAE temperature to soar towards 50°C this week

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a tweet warning of an imminent heatwave that could see temperatures soar to nearly 50 degrees Celsius in certain parts of the country.

According to the NCM’s weather forecast for the week, major cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah will experience exceptionally high temperatures. On Tuesday, June 6, the mercury is expected to rise to a scorching 44°C in these cities. The intense heat is predicted to persist throughout the week, with Al Ain experiencing temperatures oscillating between 43°C and 44°C.

In Fujairah, the hottest day of the week is anticipated to be Friday, when temperatures are projected to reach a sweltering 45°C. The coastal city’s residents and tourists alike are bracing themselves for the blistering heat that lies ahead.

However, the region of Sila in the western part of Abu Dhabi is expected to face the most extreme temperatures of the week.

On Thursday, June 8, the NCM warns that Sila could witness peak temperatures of a scorching 48°C. With such intense heat in the forecast, residents and authorities are taking precautions to ensure the well-being of individuals and the smooth functioning of the infrastructure.

Read: UAE announces 3-month midday work break starting June 15, imposes up to AED 50,000 fine for violators

As the temperatures approach the 50°C mark, the UAE’s residents are advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the scorching sun and heat-related health risks. Experts recommend staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing, and seeking shade whenever possible.