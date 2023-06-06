Tropical Depression ‘Chedeng’ forms inside PAR

Tropical Depression Chedeng, the third tropical cyclone of the year in the Philippines, has formed from a low-pressure area within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Chedeng developed into a tropical depression at 8 am on Tuesday, June 6, while located east of Eastern Visayas.

As of 10 am, Chedeng was approximately 1,170 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, exhibiting minimal movement. The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

PAGASA has stated that Chedeng is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass, making it unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall or necessitate the raising of tropical cyclone wind signals in the country over the next three to five days. Coastal waters are also projected to be unaffected by rough sea conditions within the next 24 hours. However, PAGASA will closely monitor Chedeng’s potential impact on the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The intensity and timing of monsoon rain and gusts, particularly in the western part of the Philippines, will depend on Chedeng’s interaction with the southwest monsoon. PAGASA emphasized that the movement and intensity of the tropical cyclone will play a crucial role in determining the areas affected by the enhanced monsoon. The weather bureau will issue a weather advisory if there is an increasing chance of heavy monsoon rain in the coming days.

PAGASA predicts that Chedeng will gradually accelerate and move in a northwesterly direction on Tuesday before shifting to a west-northwest track on Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8. By Friday, June 9, it may veer northwest and then turn northward over the weekend while remaining over the Philippine Sea. During this period, Chedeng is expected to intensify. PAGASA anticipates that the tropical depression may become a tropical storm by Wednesday and progress to a severe tropical storm and subsequently a typhoon by Thursday. The peak intensity of Chedeng is projected to occur during the weekend while positioned east of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA had previously estimated the occurrence of one or two tropical cyclones in the Philippines during the month of June. The agency officially declared the onset of the rainy season on Friday, June 2.

As Chedeng continues to develop and progress, PAGASA advises the public to stay updated on weather advisories and to heed the guidance of local authorities for any necessary precautions.

The information provided in this report is subject to change as the weather conditions evolve.