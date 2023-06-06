Murder suspect in Ajman arrested within six hours

A murder suspect has been arrested by the Ajman Police within just six hours after allegedly killing his roommate over a financial dispute. The incident occurred at a labour camp in the Ajman Industrial area.

The suspect, a worker in his twenties, reportedly stabbed his roommate, a man in his 60s of the same nationality, to death with a knife. Following the crime, the suspect attempted to evade capture by fleeing to a different part of the emirate.

Lt Col Ahmed Al Nuaimi, head of Ajman Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, stated that the suspect was tracked down and apprehended in the Al Karama area of Ajman within six hours. The arrest came after officers responded to reports of a foul odor emanating from the Asian man’s room.

“Officers forced open the door and they found the dead body of the man who had been stabbed to death,” Lt Col Al Nuaimi revealed in a statement released on Tuesday.

The suspect, who had been residing with the victim, admitted to assaulting the victim with a wooden bar and subsequently stabbing him over the financial dispute. The suspect claimed that the victim had insulted his family, which provoked him to commit the heinous act.

The case has been referred to the public prosecutors in Ajman, where further investigation and legal proceedings will take place.

The prompt arrest of the murder suspect highlights the efficiency and effectiveness of the Ajman Police in swiftly apprehending individuals involved in criminal activities. The authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents within the emirate.