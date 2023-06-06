Kalayaan 2023 Art Exhibition Celebrates Filipino Artists in the UAE

The Filipino Artist Guild in the Emirates is proud to present the Kalayaan 2023 Art Exhibition titled “Sulong Sining sa 125.” This event will showcase the works of 16 talented Filipino artists based in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting their creativity, diverse styles, and the rich heritage of Philippine art.

The exhibition, which will take place on June 10, 2023, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre, serves as a part of the different activities prepared by the Kalayaan 2023 organizers to gather the Filipino community for a day of celebration. The venue provides a spacious and vibrant setting for visitors to immerse themselves in the world of Filipino art, food and entertainment.

The title, “Sulong Sining sa 125,” represents the collective drive and passion of the Filipino artists in the UAE to push the boundaries of art. It signifies progress, growth, and development in the realm of art, coinciding with the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence. The exhibition aims to elevate artistic standards and promote the richness of Philippine art overseas.

The participating artists represent a variety of artistic backgrounds and styles, each contributing their own distinct perspective to the exhibition. The participating artists include Alden Velasquez, Alessandro Buhler, Alfonso Baleda, Argie Amancio, Bless Afable-Davey, Carl Bryan Saldivar, Cyril Anne Sinay, Emilia Castus, Irish Ponce, Kharen Tacmo, Nelia Fabia, Paolo Niccolo Bibat, Rex Pangilinan, Rjay Javier, Romeo Robis and Sherizze Sean Acot-Bibat.

Each artist brings a unique perspective and artistic approach to their work, creating a diverse and captivating exhibition.

“We are thrilled to showcase the immense talent of Filipino artists in the UAE,” said the Filipino Artist Guild in the Emirates. “This exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate our cultural heritage, promote artistic exchange, and foster a supportive environment for artistic growth and development.”

The artworks displayed in the exhibition were carefully chosen by the participating artists. The group, Filipino Artist Guild in the Emirates, is a group of diverse Filipino visual artists based in the UAE whose mission is to showcase the talent and creativity of Filipino artist in the global platform and to promote the rich heritage and artistic expressions of the Filipino culture through visual art. Agreeing on an open theme, it has allowed each artist to explore their individual inspirations, ideas, and artistic expressions without limitations. As a result, the exhibition will feature a wide range of styles, subjects, and techniques, creating a diverse and eclectic collection of artwork.

“We wanted to provide our artists with the freedom to delve into personal narratives, social issues, or experimental concepts that resonate with them,” said the Filipino Artist Guild in the Emirates. “The open theme encourages artistic exploration and allows us to showcase the unique cultural heritage and personal stories of Filipino artists.”

The Kalayaan 2023 Art Exhibition promises to be a must-visit event for art enthusiasts, collectors, and those interested in exploring the rich and vibrant world of Filipino art. Admission is free, and visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the artists and learn more about their creative processes.

For more information about the exhibition and the participating artists, please visit the official Facebook page of the Filipino Artist Guild in the Emirates and the Kalayaan 2023