Fire incident in Abu Dhabi warehouse brought under control, no casualties reported

Staff Report

In a swift response, local authorities have successfully extinguished a fire that broke out in a warehouse located in Mussafah Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The incident, which caused no casualties, was promptly addressed by the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

Upon receiving the report, teams from the Abu Dhabi Police and the Civil Defence Authority swiftly arrived at the scene to combat the blaze. The authorities took to Twitter to inform the public about the situation, stating, “Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams are dealing with a fire that broke out at a warehouse in Mussafah industrial area.”

They also emphasized the importance of relying on official sources for information, urging residents to remain informed and vigilant.

The coordinated efforts of the responding teams enabled them to bring the fire under control, ensuring that it did not spread further or cause any harm to individuals. With the situation contained, the focus has now shifted to cooling down the affected area and assessing the extent of the damage.

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the fire at this time, and investigations are underway to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident. It is expected that a thorough examination will be conducted to shed light on the factors that contributed to the outbreak.

Local authorities continue to emphasize the importance of adhering to safety protocols and being vigilant to prevent such incidents. They encourage individuals to report any potential risks or suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities promptly.

The community is advised to remain alert and rely on verified sources for accurate information.

