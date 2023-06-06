DMW eyes UAE, Oman deployment for OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers said that the United Arab Emirates and Oman have expressed their interest in hiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

DMW Secretary Toots Ople said that UAE needs more Filipino skilled healthcare workers and was interested in a government-to-government track.

Under this program, placement fees will no longer be required.

“Gusto rin nila ng government-to-government na agreement for other types of workers. Of course, ‘yung ASAP request for health workers,” Ople said in a GMA News report.

The UAE government also expressed business-to-business track for Filipinos who want to do business in Dubai or in any place in UAE.

“So ang mangyayari, ang mga employers mga Pilipino pa rin pero they will be coming in as investors kasi nasa expansion mode din ang UAE,” Ople said.

“Meron silang economic diversification program. So, isa yun nilang i-explore sa amin,” the DMW chief added.

Ople said that Oman also expressed interest in hiring skilled Filipino workers.

A joint committee meeting would take place in July 2023 to discuss the details of the possible labor agreement.

“For Oman, interesado sila na magkaron ng pinakaunang bilateral labor agreement. Wala pa pala tayong bilateral labor agreement in Oman, ngayon, ang interest nila, magkaron ng joint committee meeting map usapan yung terms and conditions ng kontrata,” Ople said.

“Ang sabi nga nila para sa mga Omani, may special place in their hearts ang mga Pilipino. Very happy sila kung madagdagan pa yung billing ng Pilipino workers sa Oman,” Ople added.