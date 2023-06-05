Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos appoints new Health, Defense secretaries

Staff Report

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

President Marcos has named Gibo Teodoro as his new Defense Secretary while Dr. Ted Herbosa has been chosen as Health Secretary.

Teodoro previously served as DND secretary under the administration of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo from August 2007 to November 2009. He was also a lawyer.

Teodoro ran for a senatorial seat in the May 2022 elections but was not able to secure one.

Herbosa, on the other hand, served as DOH undersecretary from 2010 to 2015. He also served as former adviser of the National Task Force on COVID-19.

“During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Herbosa served as Special Adviser to the National Task Force Against Covid-19. He offered “expert guidance and contributing to the formulation of strategies to mitigate the impact of the virus,” the Presidential Communications Office said.

