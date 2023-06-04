Herlene Budol among Miss Grand Philippines first batch of candidates

Actress and social media personality Herlene Nicole Budol made it to the first cut of the screening of Miss Grand Philippines.

Herlene shared an update on her social media account and said that she was among 11 candidates chosen for the first batch.

Miss Grand Philippines is now with ALV Pageant Circle, the same owner of Miss World Philippines, after Binibining Pilipinas withdrew from Miss Grand International.

Roberta Tamondong was named Binibining Pilipinas Grand International in 2022 and she placed 5th runner-up in the international pageant.

Miss Grand Philippines coronation night will be held on SM Mall of Asia Arena on July 18.

Herlene was previously the first runner up of Binibining Pilipinas.