BI warns vs fake OECs online

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued a warning against fake overseas employment certificates (OECs) available online.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued the warning after officers intercepted a new batch of departing Filipinos presenting counterfeit OECs.

In a statement released on Friday, Tansingco said: “Our system is integrated with the DMW’s (Department of Migrant Workers) database, hence it is very easy for us to verify legitimate OECs.”

“Using these fake certificates will no longer work,” he added.

On Tuesday, the BI’s Travel Control and Enforcement Unit reported the interception of three victims after attempting to depart for Warsaw, Poland on board an Air China flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The victims, one female and two males, all in their 30s, shared that they were recruited online and mainly conversed to their recruiter through Messenger. They each paid around P70,000 for the recruitment and their ticket, and paid an additional P7,000 allegedly for the expeditious processing of their OECs. They allegedly received their OECs via email.

Further, another incident was recorded at the Clark International Airport, where officers intercepted a male victim after presenting a counterfeit OEC.

The victim, 28 years old, attempted to depart to Dubai last May 28 on board an Emirates Airlines flight. He claimed to be working as a personnel manager for a service provider and presented documents stating the same.

However, the BI’s centralized system detected discrepancies in his OEC, and the matter was referred to the DMW personnel on duty. DMW records confirmed that the OEC presented by the victim was indeed counterfeit. The victim eventually admitted that he was able to secure his fake OEC online and paid P7,000 for it.

Earlier in May, the BI reported intercepting another two female victims also bound for Poland at the NAIA Terminal 1 for possessing counterfeit OECs they had acquired through Facebook. The victims then said that they each paid P500 to a fixer online for the fake document.

The victim was referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for investigation and filing of appropriate charges against the scammers.