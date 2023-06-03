Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Baguio requires boat riders to wear life vests in Burnham Lake

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos14 hours ago

Courtesy of: Baguio City Public Information Office

The Baguio City Council has approved on third and final reading an ordinance requiring boat riders at Burnham Park Lake to wear life vests.

In a statement released on Friday, Councilor Isabelo Cosalan Jr., main author of the ordinance, noted that the wearing of life vests is necessary to prevent accidents and other unplanned events that may endanger the lives of a passenger.

“The proper wearing of life vests is intended to safeguard the life of the passengers in case of accidents. It is the simplest life-saving strategy for recreational boating, paddling, or towed water sports,” Cosalan said.

Under the ordinance, the owner or manager of the boats shall provide life vests for all passengers and ensure that there is enough number of life vests for each rider. The operator shall see to it that the life vests fit well and are in good condition.

The Public Order Safety Division, under the City Mayor’s Office, will enforce the ordinance and are authorized to apprehend violators.

Non-compliant boat owners shall be fined P1,000.00 for the first offense, P1,500.00 for the second offense and have their watercraft impounded until the penalty has been paid, and P2,500.00 for the third offense and have their licenses revoked.

Meanwhile, non-compliant water operators shall be fined P1,000.00 for the first offense, P1,500.00 for the second offense, and P2,500.00 for the third offense and will be barred from operating a watercraft.

Community service may also be rendered in lieu of the penalty as deemed appropriate and applicable.

Further, the ordinance has been transmitted to the City Mayor’s Office to be signed by Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos14 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 06 03T140231.543

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release footage to warn motorists of the dangers of ‘distracted driving’

10 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 03T123124.112

PH launches ‘eGov Super App’ to streamline gov’t services, lessen corruption

12 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 03T110133.112

Over 200 killed, 900 injured in three-train crash in India

13 hours ago
bi 1

BI warns vs fake OECs online

14 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button