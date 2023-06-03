Baguio requires boat riders to wear life vests in Burnham Lake

The Baguio City Council has approved on third and final reading an ordinance requiring boat riders at Burnham Park Lake to wear life vests.

In a statement released on Friday, Councilor Isabelo Cosalan Jr., main author of the ordinance, noted that the wearing of life vests is necessary to prevent accidents and other unplanned events that may endanger the lives of a passenger.

“The proper wearing of life vests is intended to safeguard the life of the passengers in case of accidents. It is the simplest life-saving strategy for recreational boating, paddling, or towed water sports,” Cosalan said.

Under the ordinance, the owner or manager of the boats shall provide life vests for all passengers and ensure that there is enough number of life vests for each rider. The operator shall see to it that the life vests fit well and are in good condition.

The Public Order Safety Division, under the City Mayor’s Office, will enforce the ordinance and are authorized to apprehend violators.

Non-compliant boat owners shall be fined P1,000.00 for the first offense, P1,500.00 for the second offense and have their watercraft impounded until the penalty has been paid, and P2,500.00 for the third offense and have their licenses revoked.

Meanwhile, non-compliant water operators shall be fined P1,000.00 for the first offense, P1,500.00 for the second offense, and P2,500.00 for the third offense and will be barred from operating a watercraft.

Community service may also be rendered in lieu of the penalty as deemed appropriate and applicable.

Further, the ordinance has been transmitted to the City Mayor’s Office to be signed by Mayor Benjamin Magalong.