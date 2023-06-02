Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BSP forecasts inflation dip to 5.8-6.6% in May

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has projected the inflation in May to settle within the range of 5.8 to 6.6 percent.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the BSP said the cumulative rollback in domestic petroleum prices, as well as lower poultry and fish prices and electricity rates of various regional power distributors, likely led to lower inflation in May.

Meanwhile, higher prices of rice, vegetables, and other key food items, as well as the increase in LPG and Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) electricity rates were the primary sources of upward price pressures for the month.

“Going forward, BSP will continue to monitor developments affecting the outlook for inflation and growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy formulation,” the BSP said in its month-ahead inflation forecast.

Based on its latest assessment, the Monetary Board lowered its inflation projection to 5.5 percent from six percent for this year and to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent for next year.

