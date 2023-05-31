Indian official drains dam to retrieve phone containing sensitive data, faces hefty fine

An Indian government official, Rajesh Vishwas, has been fined by the authorities for draining an entire dam in an attempt to retrieve his phone. The incident took place in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, where Mr. Vishwas, a food inspector, dropped his Samsung phone worth 100,000 rupees ($1,200/Dhs4,400) into the Kherkatta Dam while taking a selfie.

Despite unsuccessful attempts by local divers to locate the phone, Mr. Vishwas took matters into his own hands and paid for a diesel pump to drain the dam.

Over the course of several days, an estimated two million liters (440,000 gallons) of water were pumped out, equivalent to the water required to irrigate 6 square kilometers (600 hectares) of farmland. However, when the phone was finally recovered, it was rendered inoperable due to water damage.

Initially, Mr. Vishwas claimed that the phone contained sensitive government data and needed to be retrieved urgently.

He stated that he had received verbal permission from an official to drain “some water into a nearby canal,” citing potential benefits for local farmers. However, his actions were soon brought to a halt when an official from the water resource department intervened following a complaint.

The consequences for Mr. Vishwas were swift and severe. He was suspended from his position pending an inquiry, with district official Priyanka Shukla emphasizing the importance of preserving water as an essential resource.

The incident sparked a wave of criticism from politicians, including the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose national vice-president lamented the wastage of 41 lakh liters of water that could have been used for irrigation purposes.

Now, the state irrigation department has issued a fine against Mr. Vishwas, ordering him to pay 53,092 rupees ($642; Dhs2357).

The letter sent to Mr. Vishwas cited his misuse of authority and deemed his actions illegal under Chhattisgarh’s Irrigation Act. The penalty includes reimbursement for the wasted 4.1 million liters (880,000 gallons) of water and an additional fine of 10,000 rupees (approximately Dhs400) for evacuating water without proper permission.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the responsible use of natural resources and the accountability of public officials.

Many have criticized Mr. Vishwas for his blatant misuse of his position and the squandering of water resources, especially considering the water scarcity faced by several regions in India, particularly during the scorching summer months.