Sinkhole swallows golf course in Utah

A terrifying sinkhole has swallowed the fairway at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork, Utah.

In a Tiktok video on Sunday, Jake Ebert shared how water rushes inside the sinkhole.

According to reports from local media, the golf course suspected the sinkhole emerged due debris getting stuck in piping.

In the video, Ebert was seen dangling his feet over the rapid waters in the sinkhole. A part 2 of the video was uploaded revealing the section of the fairway he was previously standing on already collapsed.

Meanwhile, no one was hurt by the sinkhole but the club had to close its doors for a few days.