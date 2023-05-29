Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sinkhole swallows golf course in Utah

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos54 mins ago

Courtesy of: Jake Ebert

A terrifying sinkhole has swallowed the fairway at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork, Utah.

In a Tiktok video on Sunday, Jake Ebert shared how water rushes inside the sinkhole.

@jakeebert7 #utah #utahflooding #golf #golftiktok @ziregolf #flood ♬ original sound – Jake Ebert

According to reports from local media, the golf course suspected the sinkhole emerged due debris getting stuck in piping.

In the video, Ebert was seen dangling his feet over the rapid waters in the sinkhole. A part 2 of the video was uploaded revealing the section of the fairway he was previously standing on already collapsed.

@jakeebert7 Replying to @StackRacksEvadeTax #utah #utahflooding #golf #golftiktok #fyp #flood #sinkhole ♬ original sound – Dumb Ways to Die

Meanwhile, no one was hurt by the sinkhole but the club had to close its doors for a few days.

