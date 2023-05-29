Senate approves granting of Filipino citizenship to Canadian vlogger Kyle Jennermann

The Senate has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to grant Filipino citizenship to Canadian vlogger Kyle Jennermann who his behind the YouTube channel “BecomingFilipino.”

During the Senate’s plenary session on Monday, all 24 senators voted unanimously to approve House Bill 7185.

“Congratulations to a brand new Filipino citizen,” Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said.

“He really wants to be a Filipino. And he is not some fair-weather friend who loves us only for our scenic spots and hospitality, but would turn a blind eye to our identity, culture, and our language. He freely chose to enter into our world,” Sen. Bato dela Rosa noted.

Meanwhile, Jennermann expressed gratitude in a Facebook post on Tuesday and said it is “one of my life’s greatest blessing.”

“I dream of decades from now looking back on my life and being proud to say that I lived it purposefully, positively, and passionately as a Filipino,” he wrote.

In February, the lower chamber has approved House Bill 7185 with 244 lawmakers voting in the affirmative.

The bill is now set to be signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.