Philippine Business Council empowers Abu Dhabi’s Business Community with “Learn.Leverage.Leap” Seminar

The Philippine Business Council (PBC) recently hosted a highly successful seminar, “Learn.Leverage.Leap,” aimed at empowering Filipino entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders to elevate their ventures. Held on May 20, 2023, the event marked a significant milestone for the PBC and the Abu Dhabi business and professional communities. In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the seminar provided a platform for engaging in discussions and fruitful interactions.

Keynote speaker Mr. Joe Chamoun, the Partnership Manager of Abu Dhabi Residents Office, shared insights on the office’s objectives, focusing on promoting life in the Emirate and advocating for international residents and the business sector to actively contribute to shaping policies that enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi, both now and in the future.

Other notable speakers included the President of Fil HR Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, who discussed the impact of new labor regulations on employees and employers. Additionally, Ms. Wandalyn Tan-Calupic, the 2021 Most Influential Filipina, provided strategic guidance on leveraging LinkedIn to maximize its potential for attracting the right opportunities for professionals and business owners.

Attendees had the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs and business owners, fostering idea exchange and potential collaborations. The event was followed by the PBC-Abu Dhabi members’ General Assembly, during which board nominations were held. The announcement of the new Executive Committee is scheduled for June 2023.

The “Learn.Leverage.Leap” seminar achieved resounding success, equipping attendees with valuable insights to propel their businesses to the next level. The Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi, led by Chairman Prof. Gau Raganit, expressed its unwavering commitment to organizing future events that support the growth and development of the country’s business sector.