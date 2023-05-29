Illegal recruiter arrested in Clark Airport – BI

The Bureau of Immigration nabbed an alleged recruiter and two of his suspected victims at the Clark International Airport on May 22.

In a press statement, the BI said that the two female victims were supposed to board a Cebu Pacific flight bound for Hong Kong when they were intercepted by the airport’s Travel Control and Enforcement Unit (TCEU).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the three passengers claimed that they were tourists traveling to Hong Kong.

The two victims later on confessed that they will be working as nannies for their companion who is travelling with her children. The recruiter was identified as “Pauline” according to the victims.

The TCEU then discovered that they will be going to the United Arab Emirates where they will work as household workers for a salary of AED1,600.

The two recruits admitted that they learned about the job offer through Facebook. They said they were instructed to travel with Pauline and her two children and pretend that they were her nannies.

The recruiter is now under the custody of the Clark International Airport Inter Agency Council Against Trafficking.