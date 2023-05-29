Dubai Police identify eight Israelis arrested in connection with fatal assault

Dubai Police have revealed the identities of the eight Israelis who were apprehended following their involvement in a deadly attack on a fellow countryman in Dubai on Wednesday evening. The deceased individual has been identified as 33-year-old Ghassan Shamsyeh, according to the authorities.

#Video | Dubai Police unveils details of the arrest of eight Israelis over compatriot’s death. pic.twitter.com/kuVzGKL1kV — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 25, 2023

The police disclosed that the incident stemmed from a family dispute between the involved parties, which was connected to the murder of a 24-year-old man in Israel on May 6. Shedding light on the circumstances, Dubai Police stated that the eight suspects had arrived in the city for tourism and shopping purposes from a European country.

While strolling in Dubai’s Business Bay area, the suspects encountered the victim at a cafe, leading to a heated confrontation and a mutual assault. Tragically, the victim lost his life as a result of the use of a sharp object during the altercation.

In a bid to aid the investigation, Dubai Police released the names and photographs of the eight men via social media platforms. The suspects have now been referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

Commenting on the incident, Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, emphasized the force’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security within the emirate. He affirmed their determination to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Dubai Police’s swift action and dedication to upholding law and order underline the prioritization of public safety and the pursuit of justice in the region.