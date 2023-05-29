Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA: Kuwait hit-and-run incident not a ‘hate crime’ vs Filipinos

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) clarified that the latest hit-and-run incident that left 11 Filipino bikers injured in Kuwait cannot be considered a hate crime amid ongoing diplomatic impasse between the two countries.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, DFA Undersecretary Ed De Vega said that out of the 11 Filipino cyclists injured, seven were immediately released after treatment, while the two took some time because they were monitored. Two victims on the other hand need major treatment. The Kuwaiti government is shouldering the expenses for the victims.

The DFA official adds that the embassy lawyers are monitoring the case because the police are investigating it, and the driver has already surrendered to authorities.

“According to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, there’s a clear traffic misdemeanor. But they’re checking all the evidence to see if a felony charge could be filed if it was an intentional act,” De Vega said.

“It is not a hate crime against Filipinos. That’s not what it looks like. For some time, there have been concerns in Kuwait over the lack of bike lanes. And there have been incidents, accidents, where aggressive drivers have injured cyclists,” De Vega added.

The DFA adds they are now coordinating to the families of the victims especially those who are severely injured.

“The PH gov’t, either the DFA through our embassy or the DMW through the local overseas workers office, can provide medical financial assistance. We’re in touch with the relatives of the two who are still in the hospital,” De Vega added.

