Brunch ‘n’ Splash with all the family this summer with Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Cool off with free pool access for all the family and eat out at Dubai’s first and original brunch with food from the hotel’s legendary award-winning restaurants.

The Saturday brunch takes place at Aseelah Restaurant and creek view terrace, an indoor and outdoor venue with views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s old quarter, and the charming creek.

Guests can enjoy an international buffet including traditional roast with all the trimmings, plus some of the most loved dishes from the hotel’s fifteen restaurants, including seafood, Arabic, Japanese and Chinese cuisine. Guests will also get a chance to sample favorite dishes from Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Shabestan. For those who love a sweet treat, the dessert buffet will be filled with summertime favorites and ice pops to cool down.

The food is not the only thing to be excited about, guests big and small can enjoy live entertainment, face painting, pool games, and floats.

Brunch “n” Splash takes place every Saturday from 3rd June to 30th September from 12.30 pm to 4pm. Prices start at just 225AED per person with kids under the age often going free per every full-price paying adult. For unlimited beverages, guests can also upgrade for an extra 99AED.

Bookings are recommended and can be made online, by email or by telephone.

W: https://eatapp.co/reserve/aseelah-radisson-blu-deira-creek

E: [email protected]

T: 04 205 7033