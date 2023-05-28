OFW Power: Dubai-based boxer Rey Villar triumphs in UBO Inter-Continental Featherweight Championship

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Filipino boxer Rey Villar emerged triumphant over local fighter Hasan Sikdar to capture the Universal Boxing Organization™ (UBO) Inter-Continental Featherweight championship in a spectacular showdown on Saturday evening.

Facing his first championship fight, the courageous Sikdar willingly took on the experienced former Asian champion, Villar, who showcased unwavering self-confidence by venturing into Sikdar’s home territory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in pursuit of the vacant UBO title.

Villar, known for his destructive style, wasted no time in making his intentions clear. The Dubai-based fighter unleashed a relentless assault, overwhelming his opponent with his formidable skills and power. Within the opening round, Villar scored three knockdowns, leaving the referee with no choice but to halt the bout and declare him the victor.

The match concluded swiftly, ending after a mere 1 minute and 46 seconds.

“I believe that discipline is crucial when I have a fight. I make sure to have enough rest, sleep early, do morning runs when there are no clients, and train in the afternoon. My training usually spans two hours, three times a week. Sparring consists of six rounds, and I gradually reduce my weight in preparation for the weigh-in,” Villar explained.

Challenges loomed for Villar in his quest for victory. “In my last fight, it was a challenge for me to travel to my opponent’s country without my coach, as he had another bout in Dubai. Therefore, my fiancé accompanied me to Bangladesh, and I even had to wrap my own hands. It was a significant challenge because all the judges and the referee were from Bangladesh, and my opponent’s manager promoted the fight. I am grateful to God for granting me the win,” Villar shared, recounting the obstacles he faced.

Expressing his gratitude, Villar added, “First and foremost, I want to thank the Lord for always guiding me in every fight. My family and my child serve as my inspiration. I am also thankful to my fiancé and the TLF UAE chapter of THE LORDS FLOCK community, as well as the supportive Discovery Garden Community, who continuously pray for my safety and provide unwavering support.”

The victory solidifies Villar’s dominance in the ring, as he secured his fifth consecutive win, further improving his professional record to an impressive 11 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw, with 5 knockouts to his name. Villar is a Dubai-based freelance boxing and fitness trainer originally hailing from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Sikdar, though young at just eighteen years old, remains resilient in the face of defeat, with a record of 5 wins, 3 losses, and 2 draws, including 3 knockouts. Time is on his side, as he prepares for future opportunities in the ring.

The UBO Inter-Continental Featherweight championship bout was part of a thrilling double-header event held at the Jamuna Future Park, organized and promoted by AF Boxing Gym & Promotion. Fans worldwide were captivated by the live broadcast on Jamuna TV, witnessing the electrifying display of boxing prowess.