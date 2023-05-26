DILG partners with private sector vs illegal drugs

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has partnered with the private sector in the fight against illegal drugs.

The DILG together with 30 private companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday for the implementation of the “Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA)” program in workplaces.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. signed the MOU with signatories representing various companies including PLDT, Smart Communications, Maynilad, Meralco, Jollibee Food Corporation, Max’s Group, Inc., Megawide Corporation, SM Corporation, Megaworld, Philippine Airlines, Mcdonald’s, Nestle, Aboitiz, San Miguel Corporation, Metro Pacific Tollways, ETON, Ayala, Converge ICT Solutions, Inc., Blue Cross, Bench, Gokongwei Group, Lopez Holdings Corporation, RFM Corporation, Tan Yan Kee Foundation, Inc., Foodee Global Concepts, Cherry Mobile, Mary Grace, UERM Medical Center, and University of the East.

During an interview with reporters after the launch, Abalos urged businesses to implement anti-drug policies in their offices such as random drug testing.

“Yung mga nakalista from time to time, titingnan namin yung mga policy na ginawa nila of course we will be working with Secretary (Bienvenido) Laguesma of the DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) that ito naman ay hindi natin sila pinipuwersa, hindi natin pinipilit pero as part of their corporate social responsibility, hindi ba maganda na magkaroon ka ng sariling drug policy sa kumpanya mo,” Abalos said.

Moreover, the Interior chief noted that it is now up for the companies to deal with employees who will test positive for drugs.

“These kinds of things so this is a whole of nation approach. Bahala ka na kung gusto mo first offense, kung gusto mo reprimand, second suspension, dismissal, it’s up to (them) pero ang hinihingi talaga namin ay yung drug testing. Kung mangyayari yan, lahat matatakot dahil trabaho na yan,” Abalos stated.

The BIDA program is an intensified and more holistic campaign against illegal drugs to reduce drug demand in the communities.

