DFA prepares repatriation of remains of 5 Filipinos in sunken Chinese fishing vessel

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported that it is now preparing the repatriation of the remains of five Filipinos who died after a Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean on May 16.

According to an Agence France-Presse report, the five Filipinos were among the 39 crew members of the fishing vessel that sank.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the DFA said: “DFA OMWA (Office of Migrant Workers Affairs) is monitoring developments on the case and is coordinating with the DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) on the repatriation/shipment of the remains of the five Filipino crew members as well as benefits due their families.”

In an initial report from China’s Ministry of Transport, it stated that “no survivors were found in a weeklong search” for the 39 crew aboard the Lupeng Yuanyu 028.

Further, a total of 12 vessels and six aircrafts from Australia, China, India, Sri Lanka have participated in the search and rescue operations in the central Indian Ocean.

