Abu Dhabi man gets 25-year sentence for AED40 million public funds theft

An Abu Dhabi court has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for embezzling AED40 million of public funds. 

The convicted individual, who worked at a public entity, used his position to create fake scholarship documents and forge official papers. 

“The defendant [was] involved in a case of laundering amounts derived from embezzlement, intentional damage to public funds, forgery and using forged official documents,” Abu Dhabi Judicial Department tweeted on Thursday.

The stolen money financed a luxurious lifestyle, including luxury cars, jewelry, and overseas trips. 

The court also ordered the payment of AED50 million in restitution and the confiscation of all crime proceeds. 

