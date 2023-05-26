Abu Dhabi man gets 25-year sentence for AED40 million public funds theft

An Abu Dhabi court has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for embezzling AED40 million of public funds.

The convicted individual, who worked at a public entity, used his position to create fake scholarship documents and forge official papers.

“The defendant [was] involved in a case of laundering amounts derived from embezzlement, intentional damage to public funds, forgery and using forged official documents,” Abu Dhabi Judicial Department tweeted on Thursday.

The stolen money financed a luxurious lifestyle, including luxury cars, jewelry, and overseas trips.

The court also ordered the payment of AED50 million in restitution and the confiscation of all crime proceeds.