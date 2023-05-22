Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bares best, worst gov’t services

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the results of the “Government Services Observatory” which measures the quality of government services in the United Arab Emirates.

In a tweet on Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed said the federal project receives one million evaluations from the public every month for over 1,400 government services.

“On top of the best services, according to the public, is the issuance of passports and driver’s licenses, which practically take less time,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“At the bottom of the list are the services of attestation and equivalence of educational certificates and booking medical appointments,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the public evaluation provides UAE residents a part to contribute to the country’s improvement.

“The method of transparency and announcing the results is a guarantee of continuous development and improvement,” Sheikh Mohammed stated.

