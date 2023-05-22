Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Multiple passengers injured as ferry and cargo ship collide in Cebu: PCG responds

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responded to a collision between MV ST. JHUDIEL and LCT POSEIDON 23 near Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, Cebu, on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

MV ST. JHUDIEL, carrying 197 passengers, departed from Ormoc City, Leyte, bound for Cebu City. Unfortunately, it experienced steering casualty and engine failure, resulting in the collision with LCT POSEIDON 23, which was traveling from Mandaue City to Ormoc City.

The master of MV ST. JHUDIEL reported that 25 passengers suffered minor injuries. In response, the PCG immediately deployed a floating asset, a land vehicle, and an ambulance to provide assistance. The Coast Guard Special Operations Group – Central Visayas supported the search and rescue operations.
accident

LCT POSEIDON 23 was carrying 17 rolling cargoes and 20 drivers/cargo helpers during the collision. The vessel returned to its port of origin, Ouano Wharf in Mandaue City, to assess the damages incurred.

To address potential environmental impact, the Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection Force – Central Visayas conducted an oil spill assessment.

Both vessels’ masters were advised by the Coast Guard Station Central Cebu to file marine protests. Additionally, the Coast Guard District Central Visayas instructed the Maritime Safety Services Unit to initiate a marine casualty investigation.
colission

The PCG is committed to providing support and conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, ensuring passenger safety and the smooth operation of maritime activities in the region.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

MGQ 6811 1 scaled 1

DILG Sec. Abalos highlights BIDA Campaign in his recent Dubai visit

18 mins ago
main iss 51

Invest na sa Pinas: High-level gov’t, private delegates promote investment in PH

38 mins ago
TFT NEWS Astronaut

Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi makes history as first Arab woman to embark on journey to International Space Station

3 hours ago
day 1 arbues blas

Property experts from Ayala, VHermosa tackle rural developments in PH during PPIE 2023

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button