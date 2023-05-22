Multiple passengers injured as ferry and cargo ship collide in Cebu: PCG responds

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responded to a collision between MV ST. JHUDIEL and LCT POSEIDON 23 near Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, Cebu, on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

MV ST. JHUDIEL, carrying 197 passengers, departed from Ormoc City, Leyte, bound for Cebu City. Unfortunately, it experienced steering casualty and engine failure, resulting in the collision with LCT POSEIDON 23, which was traveling from Mandaue City to Ormoc City.

The master of MV ST. JHUDIEL reported that 25 passengers suffered minor injuries. In response, the PCG immediately deployed a floating asset, a land vehicle, and an ambulance to provide assistance. The Coast Guard Special Operations Group – Central Visayas supported the search and rescue operations.



LCT POSEIDON 23 was carrying 17 rolling cargoes and 20 drivers/cargo helpers during the collision. The vessel returned to its port of origin, Ouano Wharf in Mandaue City, to assess the damages incurred.

To address potential environmental impact, the Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection Force – Central Visayas conducted an oil spill assessment.

Both vessels’ masters were advised by the Coast Guard Station Central Cebu to file marine protests. Additionally, the Coast Guard District Central Visayas instructed the Maritime Safety Services Unit to initiate a marine casualty investigation.



The PCG is committed to providing support and conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, ensuring passenger safety and the smooth operation of maritime activities in the region.