Marcos says time to refocus on economy after WHO declares end of COVID-19 health emergency

President Bongbong Marcos said that following the announcement of the World Health Organization (WHO) to end the health emergency status of COVID-19, the government can now shift its focus on economic development.

In a speech during the reception hosted by the Asian Development Bank in Mandaluyong City, Marcos thanked the ADB for their assistance to the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With this development, we can now refocus our plans and priorities and train our size with renewed vigor, carefully guided by the stinging lessons of the pandemic, we can now refocus our priorities on the development of our economy and the betterment of the lives of ordinary Filipinos,” Marcos said.

The chief executive however said that the government will not yet abandon health practices since the threat of the pandemic remains.

“Thankfully, because of swift breakthroughs in virology and vaccinology, communities were able to build effective response systems while humanity was able to boost its immune system,” Marcos said.

The Department of Health (DOH) will review the existing COVID-19 guidelines in the country after the WHO declared the end of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) status on Friday.

“The Department of Health welcomes the proclamation of the World Health Organization regarding the lifting of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern on COVID-19,” the DOH said in a statement.

In the same announcement, the DOH said that the WHO decision is a reflection of “effective and collaborative” efforts to contain the disease and to jumpstart the economy.

“The DOH will convene the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases to discuss and reassess policies and other guidelines affected by the declaration,” the DOH added.

The WHO announcement comes as the Philippines reports an increase in cases in recent weeks.

“We’re expecting na tataas pa ang positivity rate baka umabot siya ng up to 25%. Di lang ako ang gumawa ng projections na ‘yan. Even other experts foresee that,” said OCTA fellow Dr. Guido David in a public briefing.

“The DOH guarantees the Filipino people that all factors in determining our next action in line with the WHO’s proclamation will be considered and discussed for the approval of the President,” the DOH added in its statement.