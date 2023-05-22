LTO chief Jay Tugade resigns from post

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief and assistant secretary Jay Tugade has resigned from his post.

Tugade cited differences in the approach to serving the public with the lead agency the Department of Transportation. Tugade said that he will let Transportation Secretary Jimmy Bautista have a free hand in choosing the person he can best work with.

“Even as DOTR and LTO both aim to succeed in serving the public, our methods to achieve that success differ. For this reason, I am stepping down, so Sec. Jimmy Bautista will have the free hand to choose who he can work best with,” Tugade said in a statement.

Tugade adds that he will continue to root for the success of LTO despite challenges.

“I will continue to root for the LTO’s success even as a private citizen because I will always share in Sec. Bautista’s belief that our offices can be a formidable force for good in our country,” he added.

The LTO has recently faced several issues, such as a shortage of plastic driver’s licenses and vehicle license plates

LTO offices have run out of plastic driver’s license cards affecting around 5.2 million motorists due to procurement complications. The LTO and DOTR have been pointing fingers at who should be held accountable for the shortage of license cards.

The LTO also warned that motorcycle and car license plates will also run out by June or July.