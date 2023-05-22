Filipino unit owners bring to light steps on property investments in PPIE 2023

Christine Erlanda, Associate Partner of Godwin Austen Johnson, Mary Ann Overa, Associate Manager of Ayala Land International Sales Inc., and Jennifer Marie Alimon, IT Programme Communication Manager of Al Ghurair Investment has brought to light steps on making your move towards investing in the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

The panel discussion entitled “How I made it Happen: Kung kaya ko mag invest, kaya mo din!” enlightened overseas Filipino workers on real stories of fellow Filipinos who have made a leap in real estate investments.

Erlanda shared that part of her journey is finding good mentors. For her, she invested in herself through financial literacy and learned to build her financial house, retirement plan, and insurances among others.

“Do your own research, invest in yourself through financial literacy, find you mentors as well and also do not be afraid to try investing,” Erlanda said during the panel discussion.

“Marami nagsasabi na ang high-risk naman, pero it’s also risky na hindi ka mag-invest or you don’t do anything with your money so at least try it and find what fits you,” she added.

On the other hand, Overa noted that part of investing is the preparation that comes with it.

“Dapat i-prepare mo sarili mo, kasi itong investing hindi naman ito tipong ‘pag napaso ka iluluwa mo lang, ito it will become a good income of your family as well hindi lang sarili mo,” Overa said.

“Kailangan talaga you have a proper goal and proper timing itself, and then yung communication mo as well with the family,” she added.

Meanwhile, Alimon bared that there is more to investing that inspires other people.

“There’s more to it, more to it in the sense na I’m just starting so there’s more to look forward, not just investing as a person or investing to your future real estate or property, or anything like that,” Alimon said.

“But there’s more to it for other people to be blessed doon sa nagawa mo na “ay kaya niya” parang may pay it forward ka na testimony, and that lasts,” she added.

These powerful women are among the many esteemed speakers in PPIE 2023 who have shared valuable insights and experiences that gave a better understanding of property investments. The grand event was held from May 12 to 13 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai. It is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.