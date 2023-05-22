BI eyes agreement with travel agencies vs trafficking

The Bureau of Immigration has revealed that it eyes to forge a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with travel agencies in a bid to strengthen its fight against trafficking.

In a statement released on Sunday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the collaborative effort seeks to strengthen the commitment of the private sector in putting a stop in trafficking activities.

“This is inspired by the US model, where airline employees play a crucial role in reporting potential cases of trafficking,” Tansingco said.

“We recognize the immense value of partnerships between law enforcement agencies and the private sector. As seen in incidents in the US, collaborations among agencies is instrumental in identifying and preventing trafficking incidents,” he added.

Tansingco noted that a similar agreement is being eyed with both airline and shipping companies.

The agreement will center on three initiatives including reporting of trafficking cases to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, preventing the proliferation of fake documents, and ensuring proper information dissemination on immigration requirements.

“Combating human trafficking requires a collective effort from all sectors. This is a call for unity and collaboration among public and private stakeholders to protect the vulnerable and eradicate human trafficking. This MOA represents a significant stride towards achieving these shared goals,” Tansingco concluded.