UAE to implement electricity bill deductions for low-income farm owners starting July

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the Ministry of Community Development, in coordination with the Etihad Water & Electricity, to support low-income farm owners, particularly those related to electricity tariffs.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water & Electricity announced that a subsidy will be applied starting from July this year.

Eligible beneficiaries would get a direct deduction from their monthly electricity consumption bill.

This, in line with His Highness’ commitment to empower Emiratis and ensure a decent standard of living in the UAE.