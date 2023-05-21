Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE to implement electricity bill deductions for low-income farm owners starting July

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos24 mins ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the Ministry of Community Development, in coordination with the Etihad Water & Electricity, to support low-income farm owners, particularly those related to electricity tariffs.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water & Electricity announced that a subsidy will be applied starting from July this year.

Eligible beneficiaries would get a direct deduction from their monthly electricity consumption bill.

This, in line with His Highness’ commitment to empower Emiratis and ensure a decent standard of living in the UAE.

