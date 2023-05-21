Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RTA extends Floating Bridge closure

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: RTA

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended the closure of the Floating Bridge “until further notice” to conduct technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance works.

In a tweet on Saturday, the RTA advised motorist to use alternative routes until the testing is complete.

“Please use alternative routes, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, & Al Mamzar exit coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to the main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd. and Emirates Rd.,” the RTA wrote.

Earlier, the RTA has announced that the bridge would be closed for five weeks from April 17.

