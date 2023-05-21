RTA extends Floating Bridge closure

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended the closure of the Floating Bridge “until further notice” to conduct technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance works.

In a tweet on Saturday, the RTA advised motorist to use alternative routes until the testing is complete.

“Please use alternative routes, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, & Al Mamzar exit coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to the main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd. and Emirates Rd.,” the RTA wrote.

The Floating Bridge closure has been extended in both directions until further notice, to carry out technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance work on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/fMaYs8Xc9s — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 20, 2023

Earlier, the RTA has announced that the bridge would be closed for five weeks from April 17.