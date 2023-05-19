Latest NewsNewsTFT News

VP Sara Duterte resigns from Lakas-CMD party 

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has announced on Friday that she already tendered her irrevocable resignation as a member of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party.

“This is to announce my irrevocable resignation as a Lakas-CMD member effective today,” Sara said in a statement.

Duterte did not mention the reason behind her resignation but insisted that  the Filipino people’s trust in her to lead the country cannot be poisoned by “political toxicity” or undermined by “execrable political powerplay.”

“I am here today because of the trust of the Filipino people in me to lead and serve them and the country, and this cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political powerplay,” she said without elaborating.

She assured the public that she will continue serving the Filipino people under the leadership of President Bongbong Marcos.

“Trust that my word, my commitment will be immutable,” she said.

Duterte’s resignation came after former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was demoted from senior house deputy speaker to house deputy speaker this week.

