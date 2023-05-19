Teves claims there were plans to intercept him if he returns to PH 

Suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves claimed that there were attempts to intercept him should he decide to go back home once he lands in the Philippines.

“May order ngayon na kapag ako ay dumating, ako ay i-intercept. Ang mas nakakapagtaka, lumabas ang order na ito bago pa sila nag-file ng mga kaso laban sa akin,” Teves said in a Facebook video.

Teves showed the alleged order stating that all personnel must be “on high alert and vigilant to monitor” Teves’ arrival.

The order, supposedly from Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco, also read that concerned officers must coordinate with law enforcement authorities.

The BI has yet to comment on Teves’ claims.

Teves said that his return to the Philippines as revealed by Justice Secretary Boying Remulla is untrue.

“Fake news. Dapat tinanong muna nila ako bago sila nagsalita,” Teves said in an interview in Radyo Pilipinas.

On Tuesday, Remulla said that a “reliable source” who may have access to flight data into the country, told him that Teves is returning to the Philippines.

Teves did not directly respond on whether he applied for political asylum in Timor Leste.

“Tanungin mo na lang si Boying, alam niya siguro ‘yun. Mas marami siyang alam sa akin eh,” Teves said.

Remilla said that 10 murder complaints will be filed against Teves.

Teves will also be facing other complaints of multiple frustrated murders and multiple attempted murders will also be filed against the lawmaker.