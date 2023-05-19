Al Maya Supermarkets presents Polish Week: A feast of Polish flavors and culture for Filipinos

Al Maya Supermarkets is bringing a vibrant celebration to the Filipino community with the eagerly anticipated Polish Week, showcasing the rich culinary heritage and cultural diversity of Poland. From May 19th to June 1st, 2023, Filipinos in the UAE can immerse themselves in a delightful extravaganza of Polish food and culture at Al Maya Supermarkets.

Dubai-based Al Maya Group, renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, is all set to tantalize the taste buds of Filipino customers with an extraordinary assortment of authentic Polish grocery products. From crackers and beverages to sausages, protein bars, and gluten-free items, the shelves will be stocked with a wide range of Polish delights that will transport Filipinos to the heart of Poland.

Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Polish Week is an exciting opportunity for our Filipino customers to experience the culinary treasures of Poland. We take pride in sourcing our products directly from Poland, ensuring the highest quality and authenticity. Whether you’re eager to savor traditional Polish dishes or discover a new and delightful snack, Polish Week has something special in store for everyone.”

The distinguished inauguration of Polish Week took place at Al Maya Supermarket, graced by the esteemed presence of H.E. Mr. Jakub Slawek, the Ambassador of Poland to the UAE. The Ambassador warmly commended Al Maya’s efforts to promote Polish products in the UAE, particularly through the exceptional Polish Week festivities across all Al Maya Supermarkets.

Joining the celebration, Mr. Kamal Vachani further added, “We wholeheartedly invite our Filipino customers to join us in embracing the flavors and cultural tapestry of Poland during this momentous occasion. Polish Week promises to introduce our valued Filipino patrons to the unique and delightful flavors of Polish cuisine, creating memorable experiences for all.”

Renowned for its commitment to quality and freshness, Al Maya Supermarkets not only offers a wide range of grocery items but also prides itself on providing fresh vegetables and fruits that cater to the discerning palates of Filipino customers across the UAE.

As a UAE-based business conglomerate with over 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries and various other successful ventures, Al Maya Group continues its mission to serve the Filipino community by providing exceptional products and experiences that resonate with their tastes and preferences. Polish Week is just one of the many endeavors aimed at creating a culturally immersive and satisfying shopping experience for Filipinos in the UAE.