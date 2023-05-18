Panel experts discuss the power of Personal Branding at PPIE 2023

In a captivating panel discussion held at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), esteemed industry leaders Dr. Mary Jane Alvero, Roxane Magbanua, and Dr. Karen Remo shed light on the significance of personal branding and shared insights on how individuals can effectively build their brands for professional success.

Roxane Magbanua, Executive Business Director at PHD UAE, kicked off the discussion by defining personal branding as a reflection of how individuals want to present themselves to others. She emphasized the importance of differentiation and building a trusted and credible reputation.

“Your personal brand is about showcasing your unique value and setting yourself apart from others,” she explained.

Dr. Mary Jane Alvero, Group CEO at Prime Group, shared her personal experience of establishing a strong personal brand. She stressed the value that individuals bring to others and highlighted the importance of maintaining attributes such as achievements, attitude, ethics, and reputation.

Dr. Alvero emphasized that personal branding is not only about portraying oneself but also about the way one acts, dresses, and speaks.

“It’s how you show people your value,” she stated.

When asked about the significance of personal branding, Roxane Magbanua highlighted the two aspects of professional and self-branding. She emphasized the need for authenticity in personal branding, expressing that sincerity and genuine intentions are essential. Being a global Filipino, she shared her journey of blending competitiveness with authenticity, creating a personal brand that is both real and relatable.

Dr. Mary Jane Alvero discussed how personal branding helps in achieving success. She emphasized that personal branding goes beyond just appearances and extends to various elements of one’s professional and personal life. Dr. Alvero illustrated this by sharing an example of how people perceive her even before she steps into her workplace, from the scent of her perfume to her voice. She stressed the importance of maintaining boundaries and balance in personal branding.

During the panel, the experts also provided advice on personal branding. Roxane Magbanua encouraged individuals to stay true to themselves and have a clear intent. She advised that while trial and experimentation are acceptable initially, it is crucial to set a timeline and make a definitive decision about personal branding. Magbanua emphasized that personal branding evolves over time and should not be stagnant.

Dr. Mary Jane Alvero added that validation plays a vital role in personal branding. She suggested seeking feedback from others to understand how one is perceived and to align that perception with the intended brand. Alvero stressed that personal branding is not just about what is said but also how one acts, talks, dresses, and treats others.

The panel discussion on personal branding left the audience inspired and equipped with valuable insights on building a strong personal brand. Aspiring professionals and investors at the PPIE event were encouraged to embrace their uniqueness, stay authentic, and showcase their value through effective personal branding strategies.

Watch their personal branding tips here:

