Enhancing Governance and Safety: Secretary Abalos highlights Philippines’ progress at PPIE

His Excellency Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos, the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), delivered a keynote address at the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE). The event, held at a prominent venue in Manila, aimed to showcase the Philippines as an attractive destination for investment and emphasize the importance of excellence in local governance as a catalyst for driving economic growth.

Secretary Abalos began his address by presenting a comprehensive overview of the Philippines’ investment potential. He highlighted the country’s rich natural resources, renowned Filipino hospitality, highly proficient English-speaking workforce, and impressive economic growth prospects, with a first-quarter GDP growth of 6.4% in 2023. The Secretary emphasized the presence of policies and laws providing tax incentives for businesses, coupled with ongoing governance reforms and efficient processes in place.

Drawing attention to recent reforms, Secretary Abalos emphasized key legislation that facilitates foreign investments in previously restricted sectors. Notable examples included Republic Act No. 11647, which allows foreign nationals to own up to 100% of certain businesses, and the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE Act), which lowers corporate income tax rates. He also highlighted other significant acts, such as Republic Act No. 11595 and the Special Economic Zone Act of 1995, which provide investment requirements liberalization and incentives to enterprises.

To showcase prime commercial areas in the Philippines, Secretary Abalos highlighted several notable developments. These included Bonifacio Global City, a 240-hectare mixed-use commercial estate planned by Ayala Land, Rockwell Center, a 19.1-hectare business district featuring exclusive residences and premium office spaces, Bridgetowne, a master-planned 30-hectare integrated township project in Pasig by Robinsons Land Corporation, and ASEANA City, a modern commercial and residential district along the Manila Bay shoreline.

The Secretary also underscored various investment opportunities, including the Greenfield District, a transit-oriented mixed-use development in Mandaluyong CBD, Triangle Park, a rapidly developing central business district in Quezon City, and the West Cebu Industrial Park, a 540-hectare mixed-use development in Balamban, Cebu. He also highlighted the Robinsons Cyberpark Bacolod, a premium office building in Bacolod City that serves as a thriving business hub.

Furthermore, Secretary Abalos took pride in showcasing the Philippines’ natural wonders, heritage sites, and picturesque beaches. He mentioned renowned tourist destinations such as Siargao, Pagudpud, and Boracay, along with natural wonders like the Puerto Princesa Underground River, Tubbataha Reef, Banaue Rice Terraces, Mayon Volcano, and Chocolate Hills. Additionally, he highlighted heritage sites including the Paoay Church, Fort Santiago, Vigan, and Corregidor Islands.

Highlighting the Philippines’ commitment to attracting investors, Secretary Abalos provided details about visas available to aspiring investors, such as the Special Investor Resident Visa and the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa. He also outlined the support the DILG offers to investors, including the digitalization of local government unit (LGU) registries and databases, online services for LGU processes, streamlining of permitting and licensing systems, adoption of digital payment platforms, and infrastructure improvements. Additionally, he mentioned the use of technology for security and disaster preparedness, as well as the adoption of a single ticketing system.

Stressing the importance of fire emergency response, Secretary Abalos shared significant achievements in improving safety measures across the country. He highlighted that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) had conducted inspections of approximately 2.3 million business establishments, ensuring compliance with fire codes and regulations. As a result of these efforts, the collection of fire code fees increased from Php3.34 billion in 2021 to Php3.8 billion in 2022, indicating a heightened commitment to fire safety.

Secretary Abalos further emphasized the DILG’s dedication to safeguarding lives during natural disasters. During floods and typhoons, the agency deployed 4,522 personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), successfully rescuing 20,000 individuals. Moreover, during a magnitude 7 earthquake in Abra, the DILG deployed 194 PNP and BFP personnel, leading to the successful rescue of 3,145 victims.

Highlighting the DILG’s role in promoting peace and order, Secretary Abalos discussed the agency’s support for the Barangay development program. The DILG actively contributes to building roads, health clinics, and school buildings in impoverished and remote areas, fostering the growth and development of communities. Furthermore, the Secretary proudly shared that crime rates in the country were decreasing, with a 4.2% decrease in index crimes recorded in 2023, reflecting the government’s effective law enforcement efforts.

During his address, Secretary Abalos also spoke about the ongoing reforms within the government ranks. He mentioned that earlier in the year, he launched a cleansing initiative that required generals and colonels to submit courtesy resignations. This move resulted in the submission of 953 resignations, with 32 officers undergoing further investigation. Additionally, administrative cases were initiated against two generals and two colonels, underscoring the government’s commitment to upholding integrity and accountability within its ranks.

Expressing his gratitude to the government of Dubai for their assistance, Secretary Abalos acknowledged Dubai’s exemplary peace and order standards and expressed a desire to replicate their successes in the Philippines. He highlighted his meetings with Dubai’s police force, where policies and strategies were shared to enhance peace and order in both countries.

The interventions led by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) have made a profound impact on the Philippines. These initiatives have fostered increased public trust and accountability, leading to improved policy quality and more inclusive decision-making. The active involvement of various stakeholders has enhanced people’s participation and strengthened the partnership between the government and non-government sectors. As a result, there has been a more efficient and effective delivery of public services, driving the country’s progress.

With an unwavering commitment to enhancing efficiency in government systems and service delivery, the Philippines is determined to achieve sustained economic growth and development. By harnessing its abundant resources and establishing mechanisms for progress, the country aspires to join the ranks of prominent East Asian economies by achieving a Gross Domestic Product of approximately One Trillion Dollars by 2034. Through its efforts, the Philippines aims to create an environment that fosters thriving businesses while optimizing government operations and providing effective public services to its citizens and investors alike.

As Secretary Abalos concluded his keynote address, he left the audience with a powerful statement: “I would like to really thank the government of Dubai for helping us. We are now benchmarking because we really want, for me, personally, Dubai is the number one in peace and order, and we would like to replicate what you’re doing in our country.” With a shared vision of progress and a commitment to excellence in local governance, the Philippines seeks to build upon its strengths and create a brighter future for all.