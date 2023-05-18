BCDA invites foreigners and overseas Filipino to invest in New Clark City

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) made a significant presence at the longest-running and largest Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the clear purpose of attracting and reeling in potential investors.

The BCDA’s delegation to the event included Director Reghis Romero III, Executive Vice President Atty. Gisela Kalalo, Public Relations Officer Maricar Gay S. Savella-Villamil, Development Management Officer Billy Jane Caballero-Cavinta, and Project Development Officer III Queennie Bautista. Their collective expertise and dedication exemplify the BCDA’s commitment to showcasing the immense investment opportunities present within their development projects.

By actively participating in the PPIE, the BCDA aims to engage with both local and international investors, highlighting the vast potential and lucrative prospects available in their various initiatives.

The BCDA, a government corporation entrusted with transforming former military bases into economic centers in the Philippines, presented its top-tier mix of infrastructure and land development projects at the exhibition.

Among the remarkable initiatives of BCDA throughout the years were Poro Point in La Union, Camp John Hay in Baguio City, New Clark City in Tarlac, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Clark International Airport, Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, Bataan Technology Park in Bataan, and prominent areas in Metro Manila such as Bonifacio Global City, McKinley Hill, McKinley West, and Newport City.

Recognized as a prime driver of national development and a key component of the government’s “Build Better More” Infrastructure Program, BCDA aims to attract foreign investors and overseas Filipinos to participate in their ongoing projects. The BCDA introduced one of its most significant undertakings, the New Clark City, to the attendees of PPIE.



New Clark City, situated in Central Luzon, forms part of the “Build, Build, Build” program initiated by the Duterte administration. It serves as an alternative government center and investment hub outside Metro Manila, aiming to alleviate congestion in the National Capital Region.

During her presentation at the event, Atty. Gisela Kalalo, Assistant Governor of BCDA, shared important details about New Clark City. Spanning 9,450 hectares, the city offers up to 75 years of land rights through lease or Joint Venture Agreements. It is projected to accommodate a population of 1.2 million and generate employment opportunities for over 600,000 workers upon completion. The project’s standout feature is its commitment to preserving over 60% of its open spaces and forest reserves, which amounts to more than 6,000 hectares of forests, public areas, and parks.

Atty. Kalalo, in an interview with The Filipino Times, invited developers to consider conducting business in large cities and joining their high-impact projects and programs aimed at sustainable development.

“We invite developers to consider doing business in large cities and joining us as our partners in driving significant progress. We have identified high-impact projects and programs that meet the requirements of this development, as we transform our raw land into a thriving and mature environment. Specifically, these projects are focused on sustainable development, such as our initiatives for large-scale solar plants, solid waste management, and waste-to-energy projects. Additionally, we have identified information and technology projects, including underground construction and the development of a data center colocation facility,” said Atty. Kalalo in an interview with The Filipino Times.”

New Clark City offers exceptional connectivity, facilitated by its close proximity to Clark International Airport and convenient access to the North-South Commuter Rail and Subic-Clark Cargo Rail. Moreover, the city provides easy accessibility through a network of major roads that are also projects of BCDA. These roads include the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), NCC-SCTEX Access Rd, NCC-Airport Access Rd, Clark Loop BRT System, and dedicated bike lanes. Additionally, the area ensures seamless high-speed internet connectivity, further enhancing its appeal as a modern and connected urban center.

The New Clark City Industrial Estates present a remarkable opportunity for companies specializing in light manufacturing industries and retail support services. With a focus on fostering economic growth and innovation, these industrial estates offer an ideal setting for businesses to thrive. Among them, the FilInvest Innovation Park stands out as a prominent 120-hectare industrial area within New Clark City, embodying sustainability initiatives while providing tailor-fit spaces and readily available factory structures.

The FilInvest Innovation Park goes beyond conventional industrial zones by prioritizing environmental sustainability. It integrates eco-friendly practices and cutting-edge technologies that promote energy efficiency, waste reduction, and ecological preservation. By embracing these principles, the park aims to create a business ecosystem that not only drives economic progress but also minimizes its ecological footprint.

Companies establishing their presence in the FilInvest Innovation Park can benefit from its well-designed infrastructure, reliable utilities, and comprehensive support services. The park’s modern facilities and amenities are tailored to enhance productivity, efficiency, and overall operational performance, ensuring businesses can operate seamlessly.

Moving beyond the industrial aspect, New Clark City also boasts an impressive array of sports facilities. These include the renowned Athletic Stadium, which offers state-of-the-art facilities for various athletic events, the Aquatics Center, equipped to host swimming and water sports competitions, and the Athlete’s Village, providing top-notch accommodations for athletes during major sporting events. These world-class facilities underscore New Clark City’s commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture and promoting healthy lifestyles.

With its emphasis on both economic development and sports excellence, New Clark City emerges as a multifaceted hub that offers outstanding opportunities for businesses and athletes alike. The convergence of industrial and sporting facilities within the city showcases the BCDA’s vision of creating a holistic environment that nurtures growth, sustainability, and the pursuit of athletic excellence.

Not only for Foreigners

Atty. Kalalo further emphasized that the opportunity to invest in these existing government projects is not only welcomed by non-Filipinos but is also a viable investment option for overseas Filipinos.

“We are also seeking a partner who will operate and manage the New Clark City, a partner who will deliver smart cities and Smart City technologies because we should not be far behind global standards. This will hopefully set the benchmark for best practices in the Philippines. We have identified priority areas for investment opportunities, particularly focusing on industrial developments that can accommodate as many as 100 to 250 cash buyers. These projects are our top priorities as they contribute to the realization of our vision for a smart, sustainable, green, inclusive, and resilient city,” stated Kalalo.

This 2023, the BCDA remains committed to driving national development and economic growth through its ongoing projects, particularly the remarkable New Clark City. With its vast potential, sustainable design, and unparalleled connectivity, New Clark City stands as a beacon of progress and innovation.

The BCDA invites both local and international investors, including non-Filipinos and overseas Filipinos, to seize the opportunity and be part of shaping the future of this thriving city.

As the BCDA continues to forge partnerships and implement its vision, New Clark City is poised to become a model for smart, sustainable, and inclusive urban development, setting new standards of excellence and transforming the Philippine landscape for generations to come.



