RLC features premium property developments as wise investments in PH at PPIE 2023

Romina Michelle Domingo, Ownership Solutions Head of RLC Residences, has featured premium property developments of RLC in the Philippines and the importance of the venture during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

Domingo has presented the topic “Premium Development: Premium Investment,” and has showcased RLC’s premium properties such as Le Pont Residences, Mantawi Residences, and The Residences at The Westin Manila.

Domingo shared the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority which reveals that the real estate sector’s growth rate in 2021 is the highest with at least 4.9% in 2021 and 2.9% growth rate in 2022, despite the pandemic.

“The Philippine real estate market has been experiencing a steady growth over the past few years,” Domingo said during her presentation.

“Why investing in premium condominiums is a wise investment move for all of us because of several reasons: First, there is a strong demand for such properties in the Philippines…secondly, premium condominiums offer attractive rental yields for capital appreciation potential…thirdly, investing in a premium condominium in the Philippines comes with tax benefits,” she explained.

Domingo noted examples of premium developments in the Philippines such as Le Pont Residences.

“We are also very proud as RLC Residences citizens that Le Pont Residences is the first premium development that we have launched for this year,” Domingo said.

“This is really a game changer for RLC Residences as it will redefine what a high-rise living is all about,” she added.

Moreover, Domingo also highlighted Mantawi Residences and The Residences at The Westin Manila as premium condominiums good as an investment.

“Mantawi Residences offers a future-ready life concept which offers smart home technology in a very strategic location,” Domingo continued. “A testament of RLC Residences’ capability of bringing premium home to life a reality, The Residences at The Westin Manila,” she added.

“All of these are carefully thought of and designed in such a way to ensure unit efficiency and again to deliver the lifestyle needs of our future homeowners,” she stressed.

In conclusion, Domingo bared that investing in premium condominiums in the Philippines is a wise investment for those looking for attractive returns and benefits.

“With a strong demand for such properties, growing trend of urbanization, and the positive outlook for the Philippines’ real estate market, now is a great time to invest in premium condominiums in the Philippines,” Domingo exclaimed.

With its tagline “Raise, Live, Connect,” RLC elevates its design and quality standards of new residential properties resulting in standout developments that can truly attract overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), especially in the UAE where a big number of OFWs are situated.

The recently concluded PPIE 2023 was held from May 12 to 13 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai. It is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.