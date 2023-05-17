No more ruff goodbyes, travel with ease & let PetBae take care of the rest

Introducing PetBae – the ultimate pet care solution for jet-setting pet owners! Say goodbye to the mundane kennels and impersonal pet care facilities, and say hello to a world of personalized, cage-free pet care that treats your furry family member with the royalty they deserve.

With PetBae, you can finally relax and enjoy your travels, knowing that your beloved pet is in the safe and loving hands of a vetted, reliable, and trustworthy pet sitter. PetBae offers a unique and playful approach to pet sitting, where your pet can stay in your own home or with a trusted pet sitter in their own home, receiving the love, attention, and personalized care they deserve.

Not only is PetBae more personalized and enjoyable for your pet, but it’s also 10-15% cheaper than the average pet sitting service. Plus, you get the peace of mind that comes with knowing your pet’s safety and health are PetBae’s top priority. The sitters on PetBae offer a hygienic and disease-free environment that is much safer than most traditional pet care facilities.

But what sets PetBae apart is the ability to personalize your pet’s care plan. Using the innovative platform, you can customize your pet’s experience to meet their unique needs and preferences. And with the chat system, you can receive live photo/video updates of your fur baby to ensure they are receiving the best possible care.

PetBae isn’t just a pet sitting service – it’s a community of pet lovers who are dedicated to providing the best possible care for your furry friend. All the pet sitters are thoroughly vetted, and references are checked to ensure they are experienced, reliable, trustworthy, and passionate about pets. If you’ve got a knack for looking after pets, you can even sign up to become a pet sitter yourself, provided you pass all the required tests.

And if you thought it couldn’t get any better, PetBae is gearing up to launch its brand-new app, making booking a trustworthy sitter or walker in your neighborhood as easy as taking a stroll in the park.

“Travelling can be tough on both you and your furry friend and we believe that pets deserve the same level of love and attention as any other family member. That’s why the team of passionate pet sitters that are listed on PetBae are committed to delivering unparalleled personalized care. Whether you’re going on a business trip or a vacation, PetBae is here to ensure your furry friend is safe, happy, and loved in your absence,” said Joey Chaaya, Co-Founder, and CEO of PetBae.