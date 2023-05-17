Latest NewsNewsTFT News

House to tackle possible expulsion of Arnie Teves

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Arnie A. Teves

The House of Representatives said that they will be tackling the fate of suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves following his 60-day suspension.

Teves remains fugitive after being linked with the killing if Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“Kasama yan sa mga possible actions under our House Rules but I cannot preclude the Committee on Ethics from making any decision,” House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said.

The suspension of Teves will end on May 22.

“We hope the Committee on Ethics will have some action on it. As you know, wala tayong precedent kasi dito. Wala pang nangyayari sa House na similar situation,” Velasco said.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez previously said that they could impose more sanctions to Teves.

The House also did not receive any information on possible return of Teves to the Philippines.

“Wala kaming confirmation. I mean it has to come from him or his representative, in this case, yung Atty. Topacio, di ba? But so far, up to this time, wala kaming na-receive na confirmation that he is really arriving or returning today. We’re still waiting,” the secretary general said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 17 at 15.17.14

RLC features premium property developments as wise investments in PH at PPIE 2023

2 mins ago
TFT NEWS PETBAE

No more ruff goodbyes, travel with ease & let PetBae take care of the rest

42 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 05 17 at 12.42.21

When to go home ‘for good’? Filipino influencers in UAE share tips on saving, investing for OFWs in PPIE 2023

3 hours ago
business masterclass

Secret to success: Pinoy entrepreneurs reveal tips to successful businesses in the UAE in PPIE 2023

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button