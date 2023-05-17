House to tackle possible expulsion of Arnie Teves

The House of Representatives said that they will be tackling the fate of suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves following his 60-day suspension.

Teves remains fugitive after being linked with the killing if Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“Kasama yan sa mga possible actions under our House Rules but I cannot preclude the Committee on Ethics from making any decision,” House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said.

The suspension of Teves will end on May 22.

“We hope the Committee on Ethics will have some action on it. As you know, wala tayong precedent kasi dito. Wala pang nangyayari sa House na similar situation,” Velasco said.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez previously said that they could impose more sanctions to Teves.

The House also did not receive any information on possible return of Teves to the Philippines.

“Wala kaming confirmation. I mean it has to come from him or his representative, in this case, yung Atty. Topacio, di ba? But so far, up to this time, wala kaming na-receive na confirmation that he is really arriving or returning today. We’re still waiting,” the secretary general said.