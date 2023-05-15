Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gov’t to set up four offices to screen potential employers of OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Department of Migrant Workers

The Philippine government is planning to establish four offices to screen potential employers of overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

The Department of Migrant Workers said this is to put a stop on human trafficking. DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said that they are now finalizing the details on where these offices will be set up.

“Inaayos na lang po ‘yung lugar, opisina, personnel. Naghahanap na tayo ng labor attache,” he added during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

The Migrant Workers Offices or MWO is the government’s operating arm to screen potential employers for OFWs.

So far there is no MWO in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said that these offices could be set up in a month.

Senators want the DMW and DFA to make sure this plan will materialize due to the rise of cases of Filipinos being trafficked and recruited as crypto scammers in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries.

