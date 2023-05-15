DFA insists PH has not violated labor deal with Kuwait

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has insisted that the Philippine government did not violate its 2018 bilateral labor agreement with Kuwait and defended the establishment of shelters for distressed OFWs.

DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said in a briefing that there is a provision in the 2018 BLA that the Philippine embassy in Kuwait can operate shelters within its complex.

“In our laws, kailangan natin magtatag ng shelters para sa kababayan natin na humihingi ng tulong,” Cortes said in a briefing.

The DFA adds that the Kuwaiti government has not officially communicated to the Philippines the supposed violations.

The DFA said that they will provide the maximum protection for Filipinos already in Kuwait following the Gulf nation’s decision to suspend the new entry visas for Filipinos.

The DFA said that the Philippines remained committed to resolving any labor issue with Kuwait in an “amicable manner.”

“We shall be able to find a mutually satisfactory solution that will take into account the need to provide maximum protection and access to justice for all our nationals working in the country,” the DFA said in an official statement.

Kuwait previously cited violations of the Philippine government in the bilateral labor agreement which involves rescuing Filipino workers from abusive employers and putting them in shelters.

“We assure everyone that the DMW will work with all of its partners to mitigate the impact of this recent development [on] our Kuwait-bound workers,” the Department of Migrant Workers said on Friday.