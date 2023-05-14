UAE ranks #1 globally: Leading in talent attractiveness and labor market excellence

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as the top-ranking nation globally for talent attractiveness and labor market performance, earning accolades from various international entities. With an unwavering commitment to development, the UAE has secured its position as a pioneering global model.

The UAE claimed the number one spot in the Talent Attractiveness Index, a significant achievement highlighted in the Global Prosperity Index 2023 by the UK’s Legatum Institute.

This recognition reflects the UAE’s ability to draw talented individuals from around the world.

In addition to talent attraction, the UAE excelled in multiple indices featured in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022, presented by Switzerland’s International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The country topped rankings in areas such as labor dispute resolution, low severance compensation costs, and favorable working hours.

Further recognition came from the Global Innovation Index 2022, issued by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which acknowledged the UAE for its cost-effective severance compensation policies.

Moreover, the UAE secured second place worldwide in five indices within the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022, encompassing factors like the availability of specialized senior managers, employment rate, low unemployment, the percentage of the expatriate workforce, and the percentage of the labor force in the population.

Noura Al Marzouqi, Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategy at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, attributed the UAE’s success to ongoing efforts in modernizing legislative frameworks, fostering a robust economic environment, and developing world-class infrastructure.

Al Marzouqi emphasized the role of the private sector as a strategic partner in building a resilient and thriving economic ecosystem, contributing to sustainable growth and enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.