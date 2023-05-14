UAE public prosecutors warn of penalties for online swearing: heavy fines and jail terms

In a bid to maintain decorum and civility in online interactions, the UAE Public Prosecution has issued a warning emphasizing the potential consequences of swearing and slander on digital platforms. Offenders could face imprisonment and hefty fines amounting to $136,000 (AED500,000).

The announcement, made through official social media accounts, highlighted that such penalties apply to the use of foul language and derogatory remarks across information networks, technological mediums, and social media channels.

The recent advisory from the Public Prosecution indicates a stronger focus on protecting public sector employees in the line of duty. In cases where acts of swearing and slander are directed at these individuals, more severe punishments will be sought. The Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combatting e-crimes and rumors forms the legal basis for these penalties.

Beyond the act of swearing, the prohibition extends to attributing incidents that could subject others to punishment or public disdain. Whether it is directed at a public employee or someone assigned to a public service during the performance of their duties, the law deems it a more serious offense deserving heavier punishment.

The UAE’s State Public Prosecution aims to enhance the public’s understanding of the country’s criminal laws. Recently, they launched the “Waey” Criminal Information Centre, which seeks to increase legal literacy. This new initiative will introduce various programs and initiatives to foster positive behavior and cultivate a culture of tolerance. Its activities will include media awareness campaigns, legal guidance services, and community outreach programs.

In addition, the centre will actively monitor negative social behaviors and phenomena that could potentially undermine Emirati societal values. It plans to raise awareness about the associated dangers and negative effects through targeted campaigns. To ensure effective outreach, especially among the youth, the centre intends to leverage all available media channels and emerging technologies within the UAE.

By emphasizing the importance of responsible online conduct and promoting a tolerant society, the UAE Public Prosecution and the newly established “Waey” Criminal Information Centre strive to create a safer and more respectful digital environment for all residents of the UAE.